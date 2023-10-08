0
Sunday 8 October 2023 - 22:29

Resistance in Gaza Resumes Missile Attacks on Tel Aviv

Story Code : 1086995
Palestinian Resistance fighters targeted Tel Aviv with a large number of missiles since Sunday midnight.

In these new attacks, Al-Qassam Brigades launched a salvo of missiles toward the Ben Gurion Airport, inflicting extensive damage.

Since the beginning of "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm", various parts of the occupied territories have been targeted by thousands of Palestinian Resistance missiles and drones.

In related developments, a Hamas military spokesman said, "Our fighters took hostage a new group of Zionist soldiers and moved them to Gaza."

The Zionist regime media estimate that there are between 150-200 Zionist captives in the hands of the Resistance.
