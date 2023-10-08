Resistance in Gaza Resumes Missile Attacks on Tel Aviv

Islam Times - Palestinian Resistance in Gaza resumed a new wave of missile attacks on Tel Aviv in response to ongoing Israeli crimes against the innocent defenseless people of the besieged enclave.

Palestinian Resistance fighters targeted Tel Aviv with a large number of missiles since Sunday midnight.In these new attacks, Al-Qassam Brigades launched a salvo of missiles toward the Ben Gurion Airport, inflicting extensive damage.Since the beginning of "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm", various parts of the occupied territories have been targeted by thousands of Palestinian Resistance missiles and drones.In related developments, a Hamas military spokesman said, "Our fighters took hostage a new group of Zionist soldiers and moved them to Gaza."The Zionist regime media estimate that there are between 150-200 Zionist captives in the hands of the Resistance.