Hamas Warns US about Deploying Warships to Eastern Mediterranean

Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Resistance movement Hamas warned the US about the consequences of sending an aircraft carrier to the coast of occupied Palestine.

"The US moving their aircraft carrier does not scare us, the US administration must realize the consequences of its step," a Hamas spokesperson said.According to some news sources, the US has sent multiple military ships, and an aircraft carrier closer to occupied Palestine to help protect the Zionist settlers.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist "Israel".Zionist daily Yedioth Ahronoth has said the Zionist regime was badly humiliated by the "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm".The newspaper wrote in an article on Sunday that 3.5 billion shekels had been spent on a wall between [Israel] and Gaza Strip which collapsed on the first day of the fight and turned into a paper wall.Millions of Zionists were surprised by an "operation" which no one was prepared for that, the article said.It added that the operation was a major insult and humiliation that was unprecedented for the Zionist army over the past long years.The article said that the first humiliation was from an intelligence perspective, and secondly the attack was a humiliation for the easy crossing into the occupied lands.It added that the third humiliation for the Zionist regime was due to the easy return to Gaza with dozens of prisoners of war, naming Tel Aviv’s late response to this infiltration as a fourth humiliation for the regime."The disaster that befell Israel on the Holiday of Simchat Torah is the clear responsibility of one person: Benjamin Netanyahu," Haaretz wrote in its editorial.