0
Sunday 8 October 2023 - 22:31

Hamas Warns US about Deploying Warships to Eastern Mediterranean

Story Code : 1086996
Hamas Warns US about Deploying Warships to Eastern Mediterranean
"The US moving their aircraft carrier does not scare us, the US administration must realize the consequences of its step," a Hamas spokesperson said.

According to some news sources, the US has sent multiple military ships, and an aircraft carrier closer to occupied Palestine to help protect the Zionist settlers.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist "Israel".

A major insult and humiliation for Zionist regime

Zionist daily Yedioth Ahronoth has said the Zionist regime was badly humiliated by the "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm".

The newspaper wrote in an article on Sunday that 3.5 billion shekels had been spent on a wall between [Israel] and Gaza Strip which collapsed on the first day of the fight and turned into a paper wall.  

Millions of Zionists were surprised by an "operation" which no one was prepared for that, the article said.

It added that the operation was a major insult and humiliation that was unprecedented for the Zionist army over the past long years.

The article said that the first humiliation was from an intelligence perspective, and secondly the attack was a humiliation for the easy crossing into the occupied lands.

It added that the third humiliation for the Zionist regime was due to the easy return to Gaza with dozens of prisoners of war, naming Tel Aviv’s late response to this infiltration as a fourth humiliation for the regime.

Netanyahu responsible for October 7 disaster

"The disaster that befell Israel on the Holiday of Simchat Torah is the clear responsibility of one person: Benjamin Netanyahu," Haaretz wrote in its editorial.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
8 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
8 October 2023
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
8 October 2023
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
8 October 2023
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
8 October 2023
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's President Says France Will Be to Blame If New Conflict Starts with Armenia
8 October 2023
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
7 October 2023
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
7 October 2023
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
7 October 2023
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
7 October 2023
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
6 October 2023