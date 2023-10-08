Pope Francis Calls for Peace in Palestine

Islam Times - Pope Francis on Sunday called for peace in occupied Palestine stating that aggression and war do not lead to a solution.

Pope Francis on Sunday called for peace in occupied Palestine, emphasizing that terrorism and war do not lead to a solution.As war raged between Israel and Palestinian militants, the pope called for an end to attacks in Gaza strip and West Bank."War is a defeat. All war is a defeat. Let us pray for peace in Palestine," he said at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican."I follow with apprehension and sorrow what is happening in Palestine," the pope said in his weekly address to faithful in St. Peter's Square. "I express my solidarity with the relatives of the victims, and I pray for all those who are experiencing hours of terror and anguish," he said.According to the report of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, following the Zionist attacks on the Gaza Strip, 232 Palestinians have been martyred so far.The number of Palestinians injured in the attacks of the Zionist regime was 1,697.At the same time as these attacks, the alarm of rocket fire was sounded in the Zionist settlements, and the Palestinian resistance started a new round of missile attacks against the Zionist settlements and cities in the land.On the other hand, according to the media reports of the Zionist regime, following the Al-Aqsa storm operation, 300 Zionists have been killed and more than 1,590 others have been injured, and the condition of 285 of the wounded has been reported as serious.