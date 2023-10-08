0
Sunday 8 October 2023 - 23:10

Hezbollah Fighters Completely Ready to Engage in War against ‘Israel’: Sayyed Safieddine

Story Code : 1087005
Hezbollah Fighters Completely Ready to Engage in War against ‘Israel’: Sayyed Safieddine
Addressing an event of solidarity with the Palestinian people in face of the Zionist enemy, held in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sayyed Safieddine indicated that the resistance fighters have proved that faith and will enable us to reach victory.

Sayyed Safieddine hailed Al-Aqsa Flood operation, affirming that it reflects the military capabilities of the Palestinian resistance and will identify ultimate destiny of the conflict with the Zionist enemy.

Hezbollah official underlined the Israeli military intelligence failure, confirming that all the Zionist settlements across Palestine are no longer safe for the occupiers.

Sayyed Safieddine indicated that the Palestinian operation prove the veracity of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s vow that this is the era of victories.

His eminence warned the Israeli leaders that the battle is not restricted to the borders of Gaza, adding that all the Umma should engage in the heroic challenge and confrontation against the enemy.

Finally, Sayyed Safieddine emphasized that Hezbollah may never take a neutral stance, affirming that the Resistance fighters are completely ready to engage in the war.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
8 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
8 October 2023
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
8 October 2023
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
8 October 2023
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
8 October 2023
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's President Says France Will Be to Blame If New Conflict Starts with Armenia
8 October 2023
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
7 October 2023
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
7 October 2023
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
7 October 2023
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
7 October 2023
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
6 October 2023