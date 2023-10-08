Hezbollah Fighters Completely Ready to Engage in War against ‘Israel’: Sayyed Safieddine

Islam Times - Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed HAshem Safieddine stressed the heroic epics of the Palestinian Resistance fighters contribute to the glory of the entire Umma.

Addressing an event of solidarity with the Palestinian people in face of the Zionist enemy, held in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sayyed Safieddine indicated that the resistance fighters have proved that faith and will enable us to reach victory.Sayyed Safieddine hailed Al-Aqsa Flood operation, affirming that it reflects the military capabilities of the Palestinian resistance and will identify ultimate destiny of the conflict with the Zionist enemy.Hezbollah official underlined the Israeli military intelligence failure, confirming that all the Zionist settlements across Palestine are no longer safe for the occupiers.Sayyed Safieddine indicated that the Palestinian operation prove the veracity of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s vow that this is the era of victories.His eminence warned the Israeli leaders that the battle is not restricted to the borders of Gaza, adding that all the Umma should engage in the heroic challenge and confrontation against the enemy.Finally, Sayyed Safieddine emphasized that Hezbollah may never take a neutral stance, affirming that the Resistance fighters are completely ready to engage in the war.