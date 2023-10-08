US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel

Islam Times - The US military is moving an aircraft carrier strike group and military aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support, and will also begin supplying Tel Aviv with munitions and other military supplies immediately, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday.

Austin stated that he had directed the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to go to the Eastern Mediterranean. The group includes the carrier, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, and four Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers.“We have also taken steps to augment US Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region,” he added.“In addition, the United States government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions. The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days," the Pentagon chief continued.“Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the materiel support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States’ ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people,” said Austin.“My team and I will continue to be in close contact with our Israeli counterparts to ensure they have what they need to protect their citizens and defend themselves against these heinous terrorist attacks," he added.The US is also working through plans for a possible non-combatant evacuation — helping Americans get out of Israel, according to the officials. Nothing has been decided or ordered, but officials are working through options, including one that involves putting some Americans on the Navy ships to get them to safety.Earlier, US President Joe Biden told Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call Sunday that additional US assistance is on its way to Israel.“President Biden updated the Prime Minister on the intensive diplomatic engagement undertaken by the United States over the last 24 hours in support of Israel,” a readout of the call from the White House said.“The President also conveyed that additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces is now on its way to Israel with more to follow over the coming days,” it added.Hamas on Saturday staged a large-scale operation in response to the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. The attacks have killed more than 700 and injured over 2,100, according to Israeli officials. The group has announced that it has killed and captured many Israeli soldiers.In the Gaza Strip, at least 410 Palestinians were martyred and more than 2,300 were wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed. In response to the Palestinians' military operation, Israel carried out heavy bombardment across the besieged enclave.