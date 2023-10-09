0
Monday 9 October 2023 - 13:33

European, US, Other Airlines Suspend Operations, Flights from Occupied Territories

Story Code : 1087138
European, US, Other Airlines Suspend Operations, Flights from Occupied Territories
Palestinian resistance groups, led by Hamas, started a qualitative operation inside the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories on Saturday. The multi-front operation was carried out by air, land and sea. Drones were used to infiltrate the occupied territory, and rockets were being launched throughout the Zionist entity.

As southern settlements were overtaken by Palestinian resistance fighters, international airlines said many flights to and from the Zionist entity’s ‘Ben Gurion International Airport’ were delayed or canceled.

US and European carriers suspended operations and canceled their flights to and from ‘Tel Aviv.’ Some of the largest groups included American Airlines, Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, Delta and United, as well as their subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime’s own ‘El Al’ company was offering customers to “may suspend flights without charge or cancel with a voucher without costs.” The company added in its statement that an emergency hotline was set up to assist people change their flights.

Furthermore, the ‘Israeli’ ‘Civil Aviation Authority’ stated that "airports in southern and central ‘Israel,’ including ‘Timna’, ‘Rosh Pina’ and ‘Herzliya’ airports, are closed to private and sports flights.”

According to the Flightradar24 website, 14 percent of flights at ‘Ben Gurion’ airport were canceled and 75 percent delayed.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
9 October 2023
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
9 October 2023
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
8 October 2023
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
8 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
8 October 2023
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
8 October 2023
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
8 October 2023
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
8 October 2023
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's President Says France Will Be to Blame If New Conflict Starts with Armenia
8 October 2023
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
7 October 2023
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
7 October 2023
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023