Monday 9 October 2023 - 14:27

Iran, Iraq Call for Emergency OIC Meeting to Help Palestine Amid ‘Israeli’ Aggression

During a telephone conversation late on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein exchanged views on the unfolding developments across the occupied Palestinian territories.

The two sides emphasized the need for coordination and coherence among Muslim countries in support of the Palestinian nation, calling on the OIC to convene an emergency meeting in order to review ongoing developments throughout Palestinian lands and back Palestinians and the al-Aqsa Mosque against the ‘Israeli’ regime’s atrocities.

Amir Abdollahian also emphasized the legitimate right of Palestinians to stand up against the ‘Israeli’ aggression and occupation.

He described the large-scale surprise operation by members of Hamas and other Gaza-based resistance fighters as a natural response to the ongoing ‘Israeli’ aggression, its extremist actions against holy Islamic sites, including the al-Aqsa Mosque, and its massacre of Palestinian people, particularly women, children, and prisoners.

Palestinian medical authorities say more than 400 people have been martyred and many more injured as a result of the ‘Israeli’ bombardment across the Gaza Strip.

Hospital officials in the strip have recorded the martyrdom of 436 civilians, including 91 children and 61 women, and injury of 2,271 others. Many buildings, homes and public facilities have also been badly damaged due to heavy ‘Israeli’ bombardments.
