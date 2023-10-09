Hamas Captures More ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces, Shells ‘Ben Gurion’ Airport

Islam Times - Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, announced that it launched salvoes of rockets toward the Israeli occupation's ‘Ben Gurion’ Airport situated at the heart of ‘Tel Aviv.’

The shelling of the vital ‘Israeli’ airport comes in response to the repeated targeting of Palestinian civilians at the hands of the ‘Israeli’ occupation in Gaza.Media reports ruled out that any 'Iron Dome' anti-air missiles have been intercepting the barrage of rockets.The Al-Qassam Brigades also launched a large-scale rocket strike on the occupied city of Askalan, with at least 100 missiles being launched toward it in response to the ‘Israeli’ occupation shelling of residential buildings.Al-Quds brigades spokesperson Abu Hamza said the Resistance - as part of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood - launched a large barrage of rockets toward ‘Tel Aviv.’Footage showed the Al-Quds Brigades bombing sensitive military sites in the Gaza envelope settlements using Sayyad suicide drones.Al-Quds Brigades launched extensive strikes against the occupied Palestinian territories.Additionally, Al-Qassam announced that its fighters have managed to capture a new group of ‘Israeli’ occupation forces, as the large-scale operation continues against the occupying regime.The announcement was made by spokesman for al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, through a recording released late Sunday.He said al-Qassam fighters succeeded during their Sunday assaults, which marked the second day of Operation al-Aqsa Flood, to take a new group of enemy troops captive and transfer them to the Gaza Strip.Operation al-Aqsa Flood, which got underway by the Gaza Strip-based resistance factions on Saturday, is the biggest operation launched by Palestinian groups against the occupying entity in years. It has so far led to the death of more than 700 ‘Israeli’ settlers and troops while, according to unofficial estimates, approximately 750 ‘Israeli’ soldiers and settlers have gone missing.Elsewhere in his remarks, Abu Ubaida revealed that al-Qassam fighters have documented cases in which the ‘Israeli’ military has killed a number of its own soldiers after they were taken captive by Palestinian fighters.According to Abu Ubaida, al-Qassam fighters managed to reach the ‘Mavki'im’ area south of Askalan, which is located in the southern part of the occupied territories, during their Sunday battle.He added that once in the ‘Mavki'im’ area, Palestinian fighters engaged in fierce confrontations with ‘Israeli’ occupation forces, which led to a large number of deaths and injuries among the enemy’s ranks.The Palestinian fighters, the spokesman said, were still engaged in "violent and heroic" clashes in several areas near the Gaza Strip, including ‘Ofakim,’ ‘Sderot,’ ‘Yad Mordechai,’ ‘Kfar Azza,’ ‘Be'eri,’ ‘Yatid’ and ‘Kissufim.’"A number of our fighters were able to withdraw safely from the 'Urim' base [in the Naqab Desert], where the ‘Israeli’ regime's Intelligence Unit 8200 is located, after completing their mission there and finishing off a large number of enemy forces," Abu Ubaida said.He also hailed Palestinian people who “are making their victory, [while] awaiting their freedom and inflicting pain, heartbreak, and defeat on their enemy with the help of their heroic Mujahideen and fighters.”Following the start of the operation on Saturday, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Gazan fighters had managed to take no more than "dozens" of ‘Israelis’ captive.Later the same day, Abu Ubaida retorted by saying that the number of ‘Israeli’ captives was far higher than what Netanyahu believed."Today, you talked about dozens of prisoners and we reassure you, Netanyahu, that your prisoners are many times more than this number, and you must keep track of your soldiers well," Abu Ubaida said.