0
Monday 9 October 2023 - 14:58

‘Israel’ Orders Evacuation of North Settlements

Story Code : 1087151
‘Israel’ Orders Evacuation of North Settlements
The ‘Israeli’ military forces were earlier instructed to evacuate settlers occupying the south, within two and a half miles from the Gaza Strip, following the war that erupted on Saturday when the Palestinian Hamas resistance group staged a military operation against the occupying regime’s practices and violations of the sanctity of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Gallant instructed the ‘Israeli’ military to start arming settlers in the area with weapons and ammunition. In addition, there would now be an army officer responsible for communicating all the mayors and regional councils in the settlements located in the area bordering the Gaza Strip, "to assist in the management of the situation on the internal front."

Palestinians from the Gaza Strip were able to break through the border security fence and infiltrate the occupied territories on Saturday, led by Hamas and with the participation of other resistance groups and civilians from the coastal enclave.

The aerial operation included sophisticated drone offensives targeting ‘Israeli’ military positions, paragliders penetrating into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territory, and rubber boats landing on the shores of the Zionist entity.

The surprise assault has left more than 750 Zionist occupiers dead, hundreds taken hostage, and thousands wounded.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
9 October 2023
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
9 October 2023
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
8 October 2023
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
8 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
8 October 2023
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
8 October 2023
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
8 October 2023
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
8 October 2023
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's President Says France Will Be to Blame If New Conflict Starts with Armenia
8 October 2023
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
7 October 2023
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
7 October 2023
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023