Islam Times - NATO weapons supplied to Kyiv are being widely used in Israel, the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said.

"Well, well, my Nato friends, there you have it, don’t you? The weapons supplied to the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine are being widely used in Israel," he wrote on his Telegram channel.Medvedev warned that this weaponry, "like the weapons left behind by the US forces that fled Afghanistan," would further be used uncontrollably in all trouble spots.Medvedev noted that even before "the corrupt Ukrainian authorities were in the habit of trading everything they laid hands on.""They were stealing gas and oil, foods and materials. They were stealing everything that came their way. Further on it will only get worse. You should expect missiles, tanks, and airplanes from Kyiv to surface on the black market soon," Medvedev pointed out, TASS reported.