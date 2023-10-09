0
Monday 9 October 2023 - 21:30

IRGC Offers Quake Relief Aid for Afghanistan

Story Code : 1087229
IRGC Spokesman Ramezan Sharif on Monday offered sympathy to the people of Afghanistan and the families of victims of the recent deadly earthquakes.

He noted that IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami has issued an order to send relief aid and rescue teams to the quake-hit areas of Afghanistan, saying the IRGC and the Basij forces are prepared to help the Afghan people affected by the quakes within the framework of humanitarian cooperation and on the basis of Islamic teachings at the request of the Afghan officials.

More than 2,400 people have been killed in the earthquakes in Afghanistan.

The Saturday quakes in the west of the country hit 35 km northwest of the city of Herat, with one of 6.3 magnitude, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Taliban officials say 1,320 houses have been damaged or destroyed.
