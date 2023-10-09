Zionist Occupiers Won’t Be Safe, Have to Pay for Crimes: Hamas Spokesman

Islam Times - A spokesperson for the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas reminded the Israeli regime that it must pay a heavy price for its crimes against the Palestinian nation.

Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem said the resistance forces have launched the Al-Aqsa Storm operation to emphasize that holy al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are the red lines of the Palestinian nation.“We are at the beginning of this battle, which will continue until the fulfillment of our ultimate goals. The occupiers have to pay for their crimes against the Palestinian nation,” he added.“From now on, the occupiers won’t be safe from the comeuppance for the crimes they commit against the Palestinian nation and our sanctities,” he wrote.Describing the efforts at the liberation of Palestinian prisoners as a top priority for Hamas, Qassem said the epic military operation against the Zionist occupiers and such a large-scale attack on Israeli settlements have been unprecedented in history.The spokesman noted that the Al-Aqsa Storm operation will lead to an obvious conclusion and change the political and military equations.On Saturday morning, the Palestinian fighters launched a hybrid surprise operation outside Gaza after Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days and a record number of Palestinians were killed by Israel in recent months.The Zionist regime has responded by pounding the besieged Gaza Strip after formally declaring war against the Palestinian Hamas group. Its military says some 100,000 reserve troops have amassed near Gaza.The latest death toll stands at 413 Palestinians, according to health officials, and more than 700 Israelis, according to media reports.