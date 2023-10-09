0
Monday 9 October 2023 - 21:36

Top US Senator Schumer Meets Chinese FM

Story Code : 1087235
Wang greeted Schumer and his delegation at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse before going into a meeting, where Schumer thanked Wang for “welcoming us,” AFP reported.

Schumer is the latest high-level US official to visit China as Washington seeks to ease tensions with Beijing.

He met Saturday with Chen Jining, the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s chief official in Shanghai, according to a pool report, stressing the United States “does not want to decouple our economies”.

In Shanghai, he also raised the issue of Chinese firms' role in the fentanyl drug addiction crisis in the United States.

“This is not the government but this is Chinese companies,“ he stressed.

“They are fueling the fentanyl crisis that is poisoning communities across the United States,” he said.

Bloomberg has reported his delegation is seeking a meeting with President Xi Jinping.
