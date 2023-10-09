0
Monday 9 October 2023 - 21:38

Muslims Rejoice at Palestine’s Innovative Operation against Israel: Raisi

In a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhala on Sunday, President Ebrahim Raisi conveyed the greetings of the government and nation of Iran to the Palestinian nation and hailed the brilliant and impressive victories of the warriors and the Palestinian resistance forces.

"What happened in the occupied territories and in the battle with the usurping Zionist regime was a huge unique event in the past 70 years, and you really made the Islamic community happy with this innovative and victorious operation," the president stated, his official website reported.

The Zionist regime is declining while the resistance front is conquering the peaks of victory, Raisi added, noting, "We consider the final victory of the Palestinian nation to be a divine promise and the Iranian nation always stands by the freedom-loving and independent nations and at the top of them is the Palestinian nation."

For his part, Nakhala expressed his sincere gratitude to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and the government and people of Iran for supporting the Palestinian people.

Giving a report on the achievements of the resistance forces in the occupied territories and the situation of the Zionist enemy, he said, "With the help of God, these blessed days and these victories will continue with strength, and the Palestinian nation is steadfast in the path of resistance."

The Zionist regime has pounded the besieged Gaza Strip for a second night in a row after formally declaring war against the Palestinian Hamas group. Its military says some 100,000 reserve troops have amassed near Gaza.

The latest death toll stands at 413 Palestinians, according to health officials, and more than 700 Israelis, according to media reports.

On Saturday morning, the Palestinian fighters launched a hybrid surprise operation outside Gaza after Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days and a record number of Palestinians were killed by Israel in recent months.
