China Opposes Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli War

Islam Times - The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing is concerned over the escalation of the war between Palestine and Israel, calling for an end to the conflict and enduring peace.

"China is deeply concerned over the current escalation of tensions and violence between Palestine and Israel. We call on relevant parties to remain calm, exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities to protect civilians and avoid further deterioration of the situation," the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in her regular press conference."The recurrence of the conflict shows once again that the protracted standstill of the peace process cannot go on. The fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine. The international community needs to act with greater urgency, step up input into the Palestine question, facilitate the early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel, and find a way to bring about enduring peace," she added.According to the spokeswoman, China will continue to work relentlessly with the international community toward reaching a solution to the conflict and achieving enduring peace.Meanwhile, according to an announcement of the Chinese Embassy in Israel, Chinese citizens should not travel to the occupied territories. Moreover, Hanan Airlines has canceled all its flights to Tel Aviv.This company has two weekly flights to Tel Aviv from Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai.Also, Chinese tourism companies have canceled all their tours to the occupied territories for the next two months. And the Chinese tourists who were in Tel Aviv have all returned to China safely.As many as 1,000 Zionists have been killed in the Palestinian Resistance groups operation Al-Aqsa Storm which was launched on Saturday from Gaza.