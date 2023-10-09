Terrorist Killed in Clash with Security Forces in NW Pakistan

Islam Times - One terrorist was killed by security forces during a clash with terrorists in the North Waziristan district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

An intense exchange of fire between troops and terrorists took place on Saturday in the Razmak area of the district, resulting in the killing of a terrorist, Xinhua reported citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, statement.Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorist who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, the statement said.Sanitization of the area has been carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, according to the ISPR.