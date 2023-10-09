Islam Times - The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out five airstrikes on warehouses and terrorist training camps in the Syrian province of Idlib.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out five airstrikes on warehouses and terrorist training camps in Idlib province," deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit said.He added that as a result of a strike by an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by militants from the vicinity of the village of Halluba in Latakia province on the positions of Syrian troops in the Sheikh Mohammed area, one Syrian soldier was killed and two more were injured.The deputy chief of the center added that over the past 24 hours, they recorded several violations of deconfliction protocols by the pro-American coalition."In the Al-Tanf area, five violations were recorded per day by a pair of Rafale fighters, an MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle and two modular reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial vehicles MQ-9 of the coalition," TASS quoted him as saying.