Al-Qassam Brigades: No Negotiations Under Fire, ‘Israel’ Shall Pay the Price

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, made a resolute statement Monday overnight regarding the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the resistance movement will not negotiate over Israeli hostages under fire.

“We entered this battle with unwavering resolve and courage, fully aware of the potential outcomes and prepared for any eventuality. Our faith in our people, fighters, and revolutionaries in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the occupied territories remains unwavering, as they bear the responsibility for safeguarding Al-Aqsa,” he stated.In a live televised message for the first time since the start of the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Abu Ubaida continued, “We are convinced that the surge of support for Al-Aqsa is steadily growing, poised to overwhelm the arrogance of the occupation and impart a historic lesson on the strength of our nation and our people across all domains and fronts.”He warned the Israeli enemy that it should be ready to pay a high price in exchange for the freedom of the captives. “The matter of prisoners is a strategically crucial issue with a well-defined trajectory, and the occupation will inevitably bear the consequences,” he reiterated.Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Abu Ubaida asserted, “The concept of a regional war versus aggression against Al-Aqsa is not mere rhetoric; it is a fiery torrent that will ultimately consume the enemy.”Abu Ubaida further underscored the resilience of resistance fighters, stating, “Despite the enemy’s possession of advanced security and military technology, they have failed to confront our fighters on the ground for over 60 hours. Despite the billions invested in their soldiers and their so-called elite forces, none of this has stood up to the moment of truth and confrontation with the Qassam elite.”He went on to emphasize, “Our battles continue across multiple locations, with the constant rotation of forces, the dispatch of reinforcements armed with weapons and equipment, and the capture of prisoners. Our mujahideen have engaged in unrelenting clashes, culminating in the defeat of the entire Gaza division of the occupation army on the first day. Our fighters have effectively neutralized Merkava tanks and other military hardware.”Abu Ubaida decried the enemy’s retaliation, stating, “In response to their historic failure and wounded pride, the enemy has unleashed airstrikes on neighborhoods, residential areas, markets, and streets, targeting our people in Gaza.”Turning to the issue of prisoners, Abu Ubaida revealed, “Our mujahideen have apprehended a significant number of enemy combatants at various battlefronts, relocating them to Al-Qassam Brigades’ detention facilities. It is evident that the enemy’s prisoners are now as vulnerable as our own, with some already losing their lives.” He asserted.“We categorically refuse to engage in deliberations or negotiations regarding prisoner matters under the duress of aggression, and the enemy must prepare to pay the price,” he asserted.In closing, he issued a stern message to the occupation forces, saying, “We tell the occupation that the era of your triumphs has irrevocably ended, giving way to an era of defeat and setbacks. The Qassam Brigades maintain a firm grip on the direction of this battle, underpinned by an efficient command and control system, and we are fully prepared to endure for an extended duration.”Israeli Hostage for Civilians’ AttacksIn a previous statement, Abu Ubaida issued a stern warning, declaring that the Al-Qassam Brigades would take drastic measures if the occupation forces continued to target civilians in Gaza without prior warning.He delivered this message via a televised statement, stating, “In response to the occupation’s relentless attacks on innocent civilians in their homes, devoid of any prior warning, we have made the decision to put an end to these heinous crimes. For every act of aggression against our peaceful citizens, we will respond by executing civilian hostages, and we will provide irrefutable evidence through audio and video broadcasts.”Abu Ubaida emphasized that “the enemy’s actions demonstrate a complete disregard for human values and ethics, and therefore, we will communicate with them in the language they understand.”