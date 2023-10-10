Lebanon: Hezbollah Fires Missiles Toward Occupied Territories

Islam Times - Following the Israeli regime's artillery and rocket attack on southern Lebanon, Hezbollah fired multiple rockets toward the Israeli occupied territories.

Multiple rockets have been launched from Lebanon towards the Israeli-occupied territories on the third day of the largest retaliatory attack in decades by the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas on the Israeli regime.Israeli media reported on Monday that about a dozen rockets were fired from Lebanon towards occupied al-Jalil and Jabal al-Shaykh.It was not immediately known who was responsible for the rocket attack but some Israeli media sources blamed Palestinian resistance groups in southern Lebanon.The Gaza-based resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Quds and increased settler violence.The number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 560, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Monday amid ongoing fighting.At least 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.On Monday, the Israeli regime announced a “complete siege” of the already besieged Gaza Strip, including a ban on food and water, raising fears of a wholesale humanitarian catastrophe.Israel’s minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant said on Monday that electricity, food and fuel will be cut from Gaza as part of the complete siege.