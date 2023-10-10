Islam Times - The participants of the anti-Israel rally in front of the Zionist embassy in London held Maghrib prayer in congregation.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life in London gathered in front of the Israeli regime's embassy in London on Monday in support of the Al-Aqsa flood operation.The participants in this protest, which was held amid strict security measures, carried Palestinian flags and slogans that condemned the leaders of the Israeli regime and shouted for the freedom of Palestine.In their slogans, they called for an end to occupation, violence and the apartheid system in occupied Palestine.The protestors in this rally, which was organized by dozens of pro-Palestinian groups, including the British Muslim Association and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, demanded a halt to the Israeli regime's attacks on Gaza and East Quds, the liberation of Palestine, and the end of Western governments' support to the Israeli regime.The Gaza-based resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Quds and increased settler violence.The number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 560, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Monday amid ongoing fighting.At least 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.