Tuesday 10 October 2023 - 03:58

Kennedy Intends to Run for US President as Independent

Kennedy Intends to Run for US President as Independent
Republicans attacked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday as the longtime environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist launched an independent bid for the White House, reflecting growing concerns on the right that the former Democrat now threatens to take votes from former US President Donald Trump in 2024.

Kennedy, a member of one of the most famous Democratic families in politics, was running a long-shot primary bid and had better favourability ratings among Republicans than Democrats.

It is unclear whether Republican support would translate to a general election if Kennedy would also be running against Donald Trump.

Allies of both President Joe Biden and Trump have at times questioned whether Kennedy would be a spoiler against their candidate.

Biden’s allies so far have dismissed Kennedy’s primary campaign as not serious.
