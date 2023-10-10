0
Tuesday 10 October 2023 - 04:35

German Voters Deal Blow to Ruling Party

Story Code : 1087278
German Voters Deal Blow to Ruling Party
In Hesse, the country’s financial hub, former chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union [CDU] is projected to win 34.6% of the votes, according to the forecast by broadcaster ARD. The Social Democrats are at 15.1% – a more than four-point decrease from 2018.

CDU’s sister party the Christian Social Union [CSU], which has governed Bavaria since the 1950s, is projected to receive 36.6% [37.2% in 2018], while the Social Democrats are expected to get only 8.1% [9.7% in 2018]. Germany’s second-largest state in terms of population, Bavaria was a large economy and is a home to many industrial companies.

SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil acknowledged that the results were “two defeats” for his party. “There were many crises in recent years that have contributed to the situation being the way it is,” he added.

Meanwhile, the right-wing Alternative for Germany [AfD] party came in second in Hesse [18.5%] and Bavaria [15.7%], improving their results compared to the last election in both states by more than five points. The party is known for pushing for tighter restrictions on migration and has been critical of Germany’s ties to NATO and Berlin’s decision to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Scholz’s cabinet has been attacked for high inflation and energy price hikes, as well as policies aimed at transitioning towards a green economy. The chancellor was heckled and booed at several campaign events, in one of which he was called a “warmonger” by angry attendees.

The approval of the government is at its lowest level since Scholz took office in December 2021, according to the ARD DeutschlandTrend poll, which showed that four out of five Germans were unhappy with his work.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
9 October 2023
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
9 October 2023
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
8 October 2023
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
8 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
8 October 2023
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
8 October 2023
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
8 October 2023
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
8 October 2023
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's President Says France Will Be to Blame If New Conflict Starts with Armenia
8 October 2023
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
7 October 2023
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
7 October 2023
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023