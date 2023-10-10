Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei attended the joint graduation ceremony for the cadets studying in the academies of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Armed Forces on October 10, 2023. This ceremony was held in Tehran at the Imam Ali [AS] University for Officer Training.

Commenting on the latest unfolding developments on the Palestinian level, Imam Khamenei termed the events of the 7th of October as an irreparable military and strategic defeat for the Zionist entity.“We kiss the hands and the foreheads of the Palestinians who planned and carried out Operation ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’,” His Eminence underlined, addressing those who say that the latest epic was not made by the Palestinians by saying “they are stuck in wrong calculations.”Imam Khamenei emphasized that the events of October 7 represent a destructive earthquake that damaged some main infrastructures of the Zionist entity's governance.Explaining that the calamity of the Zionists was made by them, Imam Khamenei explained that when injustice reaches its climax, it turns to a flood.In the same regard, His Eminence urged the entire Muslim world to support Palestine and the Palestinian people.“It is not easy to rebuild the pillars of the Zionist entity that were destroyed by the resistance operation on October 7,” Imam Khamenei said, then he addressed the Zionist entity's leaders by saying: “When brutality and criminality exceed all limits, a person must wait the storm... you've brought this crisis to yourselves.”Imam Khamenei further praised the daring and dedicated action of the Palestinians which he said represents a response to the usurper enemy's years-long unending crime, which escalated in the past months.“The malicious enemy is playing the role of the oppressed after being slapped, yet this satanic monster could never appear in the position of the oppressed,” His Eminence stressed, advising this entity, its leaders, and supporters to learn that continuing crimes [against the Palestinians] will bring them more woes, and the slap they will receive will be tougher.”