0
Tuesday 10 October 2023 - 13:52

Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine

Story Code : 1087416
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
Commenting on the latest unfolding developments on the Palestinian level, Imam Khamenei termed the events of the 7th of October as an irreparable military and strategic defeat for the Zionist entity.

“We kiss the hands and the foreheads of the Palestinians who planned and carried out Operation ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’,” His Eminence underlined, addressing those who say that the latest epic was not made by the Palestinians by saying “they are stuck in wrong calculations.”

Imam Khamenei emphasized that the events of October 7 represent a destructive earthquake that damaged some main infrastructures of the Zionist entity's governance.

Explaining that the calamity of the Zionists was made by them, Imam Khamenei explained that when injustice reaches its climax, it turns to a flood.

In the same regard, His Eminence urged the entire Muslim world to support Palestine and the Palestinian people.

“It is not easy to rebuild the pillars of the Zionist entity that were destroyed by the resistance operation on October 7,” Imam Khamenei said, then he addressed the Zionist entity's leaders by saying: “When brutality and criminality exceed all limits, a person must wait the storm... you've brought this crisis to yourselves.”

Imam Khamenei further praised the daring and dedicated action of the Palestinians which he said represents a response to the usurper enemy's years-long unending crime, which escalated in the past months.

“The malicious enemy is playing the role of the oppressed after being slapped, yet this satanic monster could never appear in the position of the oppressed,” His Eminence stressed, advising this entity, its leaders, and supporters to learn that continuing crimes [against the Palestinians] will bring them more woes, and the slap they will receive will be tougher.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
10 October 2023
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
10 October 2023
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
9 October 2023
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
9 October 2023
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
9 October 2023
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
8 October 2023
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
8 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
8 October 2023
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
8 October 2023
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
8 October 2023
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
8 October 2023
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's President Says France Will Be to Blame If New Conflict Starts with Armenia
8 October 2023