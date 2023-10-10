0
Tuesday 10 October 2023 - 14:02

White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package

Though President Joe Biden had already announced that military assistance was “on its way” to ‘Israel’ following a surprise attack by Palestinian militants over the weekend, the White House has signaled that it would soon ask Congress to approve additional aid for the Zionist entity.

Lawmakers in both parties and senior administration officials have hinted that the aid package could also include provisions for Ukraine, unnamed sources told the Washington Post, NBC News and other outlets on Monday.

Though no final decision has been made, one anonymous official told the Post that the move would be wise because it “jams the far right” – referring to Republicans who vocally support ‘Israel’ but are skeptical of continued aid to Ukraine. White House spokesman John Kirby, meanwhile, declined to say whether the two aid packages would be linked, only stating “We believe both are important.”

While debate over the aid is likely to be contentious, the Pentagon has insisted that it has plenty of weapons for all US partners. During a background briefing on Monday, a senior military official told reporters that Washington could “continue our support both to Ukraine, ‘Israel,’ and maintain our own global readiness,” noting that the US has been able to meet “every request that our ‘Israeli’ counterparts have made.”

‘Israel’ is among the largest recipients of US foreign aid, taking in some $3.3 billion in American tax dollars in 2022 alone – a comparable amount to previous years – according to US government statistics. Since the conflict with Russia escalated in February 2022, Ukraine has also become a major beneficiary, with the White House approving at least $45 billion in direct military aid through 47 separate transfers.
