Palestinian Resistance Missiles Strike ‘Israel’ as Brutal Israeli Massacres against Gaza Civilians Continue

Islam Times - The Palestinian Resistance factions, especially Hamas and Islamic Jihad continued on Tuesday firing large numbers of missiles from Gaza and South Lebanon at the Zionist settlements and cities, striking Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, and other areas.

Hamas military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed in a statement, a missile fire from South Lebanon at Western Galilee settlements.Al-Quds Brigades of Islamic Jihad fired a large number of missiles at Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, and Sderot.The Gaza Strip witnessed Tuesday its bloodiest hours since the start of the current conflict as the Israeli occupation military carried out a wave of violent airstrikes.Palestinian child embracing his mother after the two were miraculously saved from under the rubble in Khan Yunis, where the lsraeli warplanes committed a massacre last night. pic.twitter.com/Zy3lLqzgLq— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 10, 2023According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of dead has risen to 900, while the number of wounded has exceeded 4500.Palestinian Ministry of Health: 704 Palestinians killed, around 4000 in the lsraeli aggression on Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/ammSiahLu8— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 10, 2023The Israeli occupation military committed a new massacre against the people of Gaza target densely populated areas and government buildings, with mosques and ambulances also being hit in the raids.lsraeli warplanes hit several sites in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/btERfsnXBw— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 10, 2023Meanwhile, the Israeli Energy Minister, Yisrael Katz, has ordered that water supplies from the occupied territories to Gaza be cut off, along with electricity, fuel, and food.In yet another war crime, Israeli occupation forces target members of the media who are covering its aggression on Gaza. Journalists Saeed Al-Taweel, Mohammad Sobh, and Hisham al-Nwajha were martyred.Journalists in Gaza take part in the funeral of their colleagues Mohammad Soboh and Saeed Al-Taweel, who were brutally killed after being targeted by an Israeli airstrike last night while covering the evacuation of a building threatened by Israeli bombing west of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/CcL8Uk2hIW— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 10, 2023Another group of journalists were targeted while evacuating a building west of Gaza, near the fishermen’s port. Al-Mayadeen office in Gaza also came under attack.BREAKING | Media coverage: “Palestinian journalist Hesham Nawajha has been pronounced dead after being targeted by an Israeli airstrike while covering Israeli war crimes in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of #Gaza City.Two other journalists, Mohammad Soboh and Saeed Al-Taweel, had… pic.twitter.com/MHgUkLUeQO— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 10, 2023The war crime comes in conjunction with intensified IOF strikes across Gaza, leading to hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries among civilians.