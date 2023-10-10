Kadyrov Supports Palestine, Offers to Send Forces

In the message, Kadyrov expressed solidarity with Palestine and urged leaders of Muslim nations to form a coalition while appealing to their Western allies to avoid civilian casualties.
Kadyrov also offered to deploy Chechen units as peacekeepers to help “restore order”.
Gaza-based Hamas Palestinian resistance movement launched on Saturday a surprise operation in which its fighters infiltrated and controlled several Israeli settlements in Gaza envelope and fired thousands of rockets at Al-Quds and several Israeli cities.
The current reports show that at least 900 Israelis have died while another 2,400 have been injured in the ongoing Al-Aqsa flood operation.