Kadyrov Supports Palestine, Offers to Send Forces

Islam Times - Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, has extended support to Palestine in a video message released.

In the message, Kadyrov expressed solidarity with Palestine and urged leaders of Muslim nations to form a coalition while appealing to their Western allies to avoid civilian casualties.Kadyrov also offered to deploy Chechen units as peacekeepers to help “restore order”.Gaza-based Hamas Palestinian resistance movement launched on Saturday a surprise operation in which its fighters infiltrated and controlled several Israeli settlements in Gaza envelope and fired thousands of rockets at Al-Quds and several Israeli cities.The current reports show that at least 900 Israelis have died while another 2,400 have been injured in the ongoing Al-Aqsa flood operation.