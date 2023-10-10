Hamas Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Ashkelon, Gives Few-Hour Ultimatum

Islam Times - Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas Palestinian resistance movement, warned on Tuesday Israeli settlers to evacuate the settlement of Ashkelon.

In a shortened statement published on his Telegram channel, Al-Qassam’s Spokesman Abu Ubaida gave the settlers in Ashkelon until 17:00 (Al-Quds time) to flee.“In response to the enemy’s ongoing crime of displacing our people and forcing them to flee their homes in various regions of the Gaza Strip, we formally offer settlers of the seized city of Ashkelon until 17:00 today to evacuate the area,” the statement read.“Consider yourself forewarned,” added Abu Ubaida, the masked and camouflaged spokesman of the Palestinian resistance group.Meanwhile on Tuesday, the resistance groups continued to pound Israeli settlements with rockets, in retaliation to Israeli brutal aggression in Gaza.Earlier, Israeli media reported two killed and another injured in the southern settlement of Eshkol.