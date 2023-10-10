Hundreds of Thousands of Yemeni Fighters Prepared to Engage in Gaza Fight against ‘Israel’: Ansarullah Leader

Islam Times - Leader of Ansarullah Movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi stressed that Yemen is ready to participate even in waging rocketry and drone attacks if the Americans intervene directly in the Zionist aggression on Gaza.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, Sayyed Al-Houthi hailed the Palestinian Resistance fighters, felicitating all the Palestinians on the great victory of Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.“Should the geographical barriers be removed, hundreds of thousands of Yemeni fighters are ready to back the Palestinian resistance against the Zionist aggression on Gaza.”Sayyed Al-Houthi affirmed that Ansarullah Movement is in full coordination with the axis of resistance in order to maintain certain redlines, stressing that the Palestinian fighters will not be left alone.He lauded the recent surprise attack by Gaza-based resistance groups against the Israeli occupying regime as a momentous “historic victory” that has disrupted established equations and inflicted substantial losses on the illegitimate entity.In his address, he emphasized that “Operation al-Aqsa Storm” constituted a “legitimate” response to decades of Israeli aggression and atrocities against Palestinians. Since the operation began on Saturday, resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip have launched over 5,000 rockets towards the occupied territories. Israeli media outlets report that more than 1,000 settlers and soldiers have been killed, with many more injured as a result.Al-Houthi stated, “Operation al-Aqsa Storm is a monumental and essential operation that aligns with the legitimate rights of Palestinian fighters and the Palestinian people. It enables them to confront their oppressive, criminal occupiers—the enemy who subjects them to various injustices and daily violence.” He further highlighted that Israel not only kills innocent civilians, including children and women, but also denies them their fundamental rights, including the right to independence and freedom, while unlawfully occupying their land.Describing “al-Aqsa Storm” as an “unprecedented historic victory” achieved through the heroic resistance effort, al-Houthi stressed that it had significant repercussions, breaking established norms and inflicting losses on the ruthless Zionist enemy.He underlined the enduring oppression faced by the Palestinian people since the establishment of the usurping Israeli regime, which has systematically practiced injustice and tyranny against them. He noted, “The origins of this regime are steeped in crime, murder, attacks in various forms, land usurpation, rights confiscation, and the abduction and torture of the Palestinian people.”Al-Houthi also called out Western governments and the United States for their complicity in Israeli crimes against Palestinians, emphasizing, “Since its inception, the Israeli regime has been nurtured by arrogant colonial powers, starting with Britain and culminating with the US. It has consistently enjoyed unwavering support from Americans and Western nations.” He asserted that the US bears responsibility for its partnership in the Israeli enemy’s criminal actions against innocent civilians, especially women and children.Al-Houthi further contended that ‘Israel’ lacks legitimacy and criticized the international community and world bodies for their inaction regarding Israel’s decades-long aggression against Palestinians. He questioned the United Nations’ effectiveness in addressing the plight of the Palestinian people and argued that Israel’s UN membership should be reconsidered due to its lack of legitimacy.In his televised address, Al-Houthi commended the combat readiness of Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza, noting their significant capabilities and tangible achievements over the years. He called upon everyone to support the Palestinian people and their resistance fighters through political, media, and even military means. Al-Houthi stressed that it is unacceptable to witness the Palestinian people and their heroic fighters receive limited support while Western countries continue to back the oppressive Zionist enemy.Lastly, Al-Houthi condemned the “shameful” normalization efforts by certain Arab countries, asserting that such actions undermine the Palestinian people’s struggle by isolating them from crucial support. He emphasized the importance of standing in solidarity with the Palestinian cause against the backdrop of normalization agreements that compromise the Palestinians’ quest for justice and liberation.