Tuesday 10 October 2023 - 20:51

Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Vehicle in Avivim: Statement

The statement issued by the Islamic Resistance reads:

“Permission has been granted to those who fight against oppression, and indeed, Allah is capable of granting them victory.”

In retaliation for the Israeli assaults on multiple observation points belonging to the Islamic Resistance, our dedicated Mujahideen launched a precision strike using two guided missiles on an Israeli military vehicle, Zelda-type vehicle, at the Al-Sadah site to the west of the town of Salha, known as the Avivim settlement. The target was successfully hit and completely demolished.

The ultimate source of victory lies with Allah, the Almighty and the All-Powerful.

Israeli sources have confirmed that an anti-tank missile originating from Lebanese territory was fired towards an Israeli military vehicle situated in the Avivim area, along the border with Lebanon.

Additionally, the Al-Qassam Brigades have announced their involvement in the conflict by launching rockets from Lebanese territory towards settlements in the Western Galilee region.
