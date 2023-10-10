0
Tuesday 10 October 2023 - 21:29

“Israeli” Settlers in Panic: Hysterical Storing of Food for Fear of War

Story Code : 1087532
“Israeli” Settlers in Panic: Hysterical Storing of Food for Fear of War
Despite the subsequent clarification provided by the “Israeli” Army spokesman, in which he claimed that these were general instructions for a state of emergency, many settlers came to the supermarket, on Tuesday, to get their supply of basic products such as water, canned goods and toilet paper. But now they will have to deal with the directives issued in supermarkets to limit the purchase of essential products.

According to the “Israeli” website, “Wala”, supermarket employees in the “Israeli” entity rushed this morning to fill the shelves again with goods, after they became almost empty.

“Walla” pointed out that many “Israelis” understood that “if a second front broke out in the north, what we saw in ‘Sderot’ could be repeated in ‘Nahariya’ and Akka, in Haifa and perhaps in the center as well”.

“Maybe not in the fortified rooms, but certainly, we will have to stay inside the apartment for days,” an “Israeli” settler said as quoted by the website.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
10 October 2023
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
10 October 2023
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
9 October 2023
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
9 October 2023
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
9 October 2023
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
8 October 2023
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
8 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
8 October 2023
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
8 October 2023
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
8 October 2023
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
8 October 2023
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's President Says France Will Be to Blame If New Conflict Starts with Armenia
8 October 2023