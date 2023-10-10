“Israeli” Settlers in Panic: Hysterical Storing of Food for Fear of War

Islam Times - After Monday’s announcement regarding the “Israeli” “Home Front” Command’s instructions in the “Israeli” entity to prepare the necessary equipment for a long 72-hour-stay in fortified areas, crowds of “Israeli” settlers stormed supermarkets and emptied their shelves of products.

Despite the subsequent clarification provided by the “Israeli” Army spokesman, in which he claimed that these were general instructions for a state of emergency, many settlers came to the supermarket, on Tuesday, to get their supply of basic products such as water, canned goods and toilet paper. But now they will have to deal with the directives issued in supermarkets to limit the purchase of essential products.According to the “Israeli” website, “Wala”, supermarket employees in the “Israeli” entity rushed this morning to fill the shelves again with goods, after they became almost empty.“Walla” pointed out that many “Israelis” understood that “if a second front broke out in the north, what we saw in ‘Sderot’ could be repeated in ‘Nahariya’ and Akka, in Haifa and perhaps in the center as well”.“Maybe not in the fortified rooms, but certainly, we will have to stay inside the apartment for days,” an “Israeli” settler said as quoted by the website.