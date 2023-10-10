0
Tuesday 10 October 2023 - 21:32

Chance of Settlement of Ukrainian Plane Crash Row Ruined: Iran

Story Code : 1087534
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said an Iranian delegation participated in the Geneva talks on October 2 based on the principle of “good faith” and “transparency”.

However, it added, the Iranian team was not able to provide a thorough report of its measures due to the negotiating partners’ insistence on their prejudice and accusations in the talks.

The Iranian government has published a final technical report after the completion of an investigation into the plane crash, according to the ministry.

It has also paid $150,000 in compensation to many families of the victims, Press TV reported.

An Iranian court has sentenced 10 defendants to imprisonment and additional punishments for “imprudence and non-observance of rules,” it noted.

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that it has in the shortest possible time undertaken all the tasks that it is required to do based on the rules and regulations of international law regarding air accidents,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately, the opposite side, under the provocation of a certain government, has ignored the aforesaid measures regardless of international regulations and procedures. Citing general and ambiguous matters, it has also sought to advance its political objectives, caused … a failure (in the talks) and lost the diplomatic opportunity (provided) in the Geneva meeting.”

The ministry also expressed Iran’s preparedness to hold “result-oriented” negotiations, conditioning the continuation of the talks to a declaration of readiness by the other parties.

“While being ready to hold meaningful negotiations, Iran still stands against any sides who are using this tragic accident as an excuse to seek their own political interests and maintain pressure and hostility against the Iranian nation, and will not allow any foreign party to harm its national interests.”

On January 8, 2020, the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, en route to Kiev and transporting mostly Iranians, crashed minutes after takeoff near Tehran, killing all the 176 on board.

The plane was shot down by Iran’s air defenses, which mistook the aircraft for a military target amid tensions between Tehran and Washington following the US assassination of revered Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq days earlier.

Iran acknowledged days later that the mismanagement of an air defense unit’s radar system by its operator was the key human error that led to the accident.
