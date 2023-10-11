Madrid Joins Global Wave of Rallies in Solidarity with Palestinians

Islam Times - Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, thousands of individuals gathered in the heart of Madrid, expressing their solidarity with Palestinians.

The rally, organized by the Association of the Spanish-Palestinian Community, was a peaceful demonstration filled with passionate speeches, chanting of slogans, and a sea of signs and banners bearing messages of support for Palestine, BNN reported.The protesters were united in their call for an end to the violence unfolding in Gaza. They voiced their anger and frustration towards Israel’s actions, demanding that measures be taken to cease the hostilities. The rally served as a platform for community leaders and activists to share their views on the situation and rally support for the Palestinians’ cause.The event attracted a diverse range of individuals, including politicians, human rights activists, and members of the Palestinian community in Madrid. This broad participation underscored the widespread concern for the plight of the Palestinians and the desire to see a peaceful resolution to the conflict.Madrid’s rally is not an isolated event. Similar demonstrations are taking place in cities around the globe, forming a wave of international support for Palestine. The organizers of these rallies hope that their collective voices will raise awareness about the situation in Gaza and put pressure on governments to take action to stop the violence.