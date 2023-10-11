0
Wednesday 11 October 2023 - 04:28

Iran Urges Muslim Nations to Rush to Aid Palestinians

"Under the current circumstances, the Palestinian people in the occupied Gaza Strip and the West Bank need support of Muslim countries more than ever," Amir Abdollahian said in his phone call with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi on Monday.

He added that Iran and Oman have always supported the Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli enemy.

Pointing to Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people, the top Iranian diplomat said the regime killed 260 Palestinians, including 40 children and 11 women, in recent months.

He added that the Israeli regime has also arrested more Palestinians in the West Bank as the number of Palestinian prisoners has reached nearly 5,000, about 200 of whom are women and children.

Amir Abdollahian stressed that the Tel Aviv regime also escalated its attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque and carried out more sacrilegious acts against it.

"The ongoing massive military operation by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas was a response to Israel's measures," he pointed out.

The Iranian foreign minister said that in separate phone calls with a number of his counterparts from Muslim countries, he called for an immediate emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the Palestinian issue.

Albusaidi, for his part, said Oman like other countries in the region and the world expresses its sympathy with the Palestinian people over the killing of hundreds of innocent civilians.

The Omani foreign minister added that the international community must recognize the Palestinian people's right to determine their own fate and liberate the occupied territories.

In another development Amir Aalbdollahian discussed the latest developments in Palestine with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

During his phone conversation on Monday night, Amir Adollahian said defending the rights of the Palestinian nation is the duty of all Islamic countries.

The escalation of crimes committed by the Zionist regime has made the situation in Palestine and the region more complicated, he maintained.

Sheikh Mohammed, for his part, condemned the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime, saying Doha has always supported the rights of the Palestinian people.

He said Western governments should pressure the Zionist regime to stop its attacks at once.

The two foreign ministers also highlighted the need for continued consultation and consensus among Islamic countries in support of Palestine.

Since early Saturday, the large-scale multi-pronged operation has featured heavy rocket barrages and surprise attacks by resistance fighters against Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied territories.

Palestinian resistance leaders have described the operation as a decisive answer to the regime’s unabated campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

The resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip have since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm fired more than 5,000 rockets at the occupied territories, with Israeli media outlets saying more than 800 settlers and troops have been killed and over 2,400 others injured.
