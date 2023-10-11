0
Wednesday 11 October 2023 - 04:30

Israel Gifts Gaza Kids Bombs, Missiles

Israel Gifts Gaza Kids Bombs, Missiles
The Iranian diplomat wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Israeli regime has killed dozens of Palestinian children in its aerial assaults on the besieged enclave.

He attached to his post the pictures of Palestinian fathers holding their slain children in their arms.

“On Children’s Day, the child-killing Israeli regime gave Palestinian children in Gaza gifts made of bombs, missiles, and fire, and it took the lives of more than 90 innocent children in the past two days,” the spokesperson said.

“The bright future of Palestine lies in the hands of today’s children who will make the future of this land. This is what the usurping Zionist regime has always been afraid of,” Kana’ani added.

He also emphasized that all children have the right to live without discrimination based on the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

Tehran says the history of the apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacre, torture and killing of Palestinian kids, and described Tel Aviv regime's atrocities and massacre of Palestinian women and children as indicative of the destitute of Zionists. Iranian officials say the Tel Aviv regime has been struggling for more than 70 years to exit its identity crisis which has been mixed with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other inhumane moves.

The Gaza Strip has been almost completely cut off from the rest of the world for nearly 17 years.

Israel has in recent days carried out heavy bombardment across the besieged enclave, killing more than 700 Palestinians, including over 100 children, and wounding at least 3,700 others.
