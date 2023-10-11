UN: Israeli Air Raids Hit Residences, Schools Across Gaza

Islam Times - Israeli air attacks on Gaza have struck residential buildings, including large tower blocks, as well as schools and UN buildings resulting in civilian casualties, the UN’s human rights chief said, citing information gathered by his office.

“International humanitarian law is clear: the obligation to take constant care to spare the civilian population and civilian objects remains applicable throughout the attacks,” Volker Turk said in a statement, Al-Jazeera reported.In response to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s announcement of a “total blockade” for the Gaza strip, Turk said that “sieges” that endanger the lives of civilians are prohibited under international law.The UN’s humanitarian office said four schools and eight healthcare facilities in Gaza have sustained damage since Saturday.It said it expects a “severe shortage” of drinking water in Gaza due to the cuts announced by Israeli authorities.The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) also said nearly a tenth of Gaza’s population have fled their homes since the start of hostilities.“Mass displacement escalated in past 24 hours across the Gaza Strip, reaching 180,000 people – expected to increase further,” it said on X, adding, “137,500 people sheltering in 83 UNRWA schools, bread distributed with WFP [World Food Programme].”Meanwhile, the World Health Organization called for a humanitarian corridor into the Gaza Strip.“WHO is calling for an end to the violence… a humanitarian corridor is needed to reach people with critical medical supplies,” WHO Spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a press briefing in Geneva.The WHO said 13 attacks have hit health facilities in Gaza since the escalation began and that pre-positioned medical supplies have already been used up.The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced on Saturday the beginning of a new military operation the "Al-Aqsa Flood" against Israel.Hamas stressed its unprecedented offensive by land, air and sea was in response to the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound as well as Israeli atrocities against Palestinians over the decades.At least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.Palestinian medical authorities said, more than 700 people, including 140 children have been killed and nearly 4,000 others injured as a result of Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip.