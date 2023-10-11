0
Wednesday 11 October 2023 - 04:35

Poll Shows US Voters Pessimistic About Democracy

Story Code : 1087564
Poll Shows US Voters Pessimistic About Democracy
Among the 2,700 registered voters polled by Survey USA, most say that democracy is threatened and most also expect further political violence in the future, The Independent reported.

Almost half said they expect a similar incident to the 2021 insurrection to take place after the next election.

Forty-six percent said violence is very or somewhat likely after the 2024 election – 53 percent of Democrats, 45 percent of independents, and 42 percent of Republicans.

This comes as a Pennsylvania poll has revealed that Black and Latino voters strongly support President Joe Biden in a 2024 showdown with former President Donald Trump.

The Susquehanna Polling and Research Inc survey revealed that 80 percent of Black voters would back Biden, while 19 percent said they would vote for Trump. But in 2020, 90 percent of Black voters backed Biden in the state.

Biden won back Pennsylvania for the Democrats in 2020 by a margin of 1.2 percent.
Comment


Featured Stories
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
US Conducting
US Conducting 'Multifaceted Aggression' against Venezuela: FM
11 October 2023
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
11 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
10 October 2023
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
10 October 2023
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
10 October 2023
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
9 October 2023
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
9 October 2023
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
9 October 2023
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
8 October 2023
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
8 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
8 October 2023
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
8 October 2023