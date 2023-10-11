Poll Shows US Voters Pessimistic About Democracy

Islam Times - A new poll has revealed that voters are pessimistic about the state of American democracy and the peaceful transfer of power that faced the most serious attack in recent times on January 6, 2021.

Among the 2,700 registered voters polled by Survey USA, most say that democracy is threatened and most also expect further political violence in the future, The Independent reported.Almost half said they expect a similar incident to the 2021 insurrection to take place after the next election.Forty-six percent said violence is very or somewhat likely after the 2024 election – 53 percent of Democrats, 45 percent of independents, and 42 percent of Republicans.This comes as a Pennsylvania poll has revealed that Black and Latino voters strongly support President Joe Biden in a 2024 showdown with former President Donald Trump.The Susquehanna Polling and Research Inc survey revealed that 80 percent of Black voters would back Biden, while 19 percent said they would vote for Trump. But in 2020, 90 percent of Black voters backed Biden in the state.Biden won back Pennsylvania for the Democrats in 2020 by a margin of 1.2 percent.