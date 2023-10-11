No Evidence Iran Knew about Operation al-Aqsa Flood in Advance: Sullivan

Islam Times - The US National Security Advisor explicitly said on Tuesday the White House does not have any evidence that Iran knew about the Operation al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian Resistance in advance or helped plan or direct the operation.

"They have provided the lion's share of the funding for the military wing of Hamas. They provide training, they have provided capabilities, they have provided support, and they have had engagement in contact with Hamas over the years and years," Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday in the White House briefing room. "All of that has played a role in contributing to what we have seen now."However, he explicitly sought to play down the allegations that Tehran’s fingerprints were all over the attack."Now, as to the question of whether Iran knew about this attack in advance or helped plan or direct this attack, we do not . . . have confirmation of that," said Sullivan.The Wall Street Journal has claimed that Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’s surprise operation.Sullivan also said the US didn't have intelligence predicting the terrorist attack.The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that the Zionist oppressors have themselves to blame for the operation.Ayatollah Khamenei said that the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation was a devastating earthquake and an irreparable intelligence and military failure for the Zionist regime.