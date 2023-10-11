Israel’s Vulnerabilities Laid Bare in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hezbollah Official

Islam Times - The political adviser to the secretary-general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement considered the Al-Aqsa Storm operation as a clear indicator of the Zionist regime’s serious weakness.

Sayyid Hussein al-Musawi said the military operation that the Palestinian forces in Gaza have launched against Israel laid bare the Zionist regime’s weakness and the “catastrophic defeat” of its army in intelligence activities.The Israeli army that claimed to be invincible has been humiliated in various military confrontations, such as the battle for the liberation of Lebanon, the 33-Day War in 2006, and the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, he added.Musawi noted that the most recent operation, launched with the purpose of releasing Palestinian prisoners, underlined that the Islamic Ummah is being assisted by God Almighty and will never surrender.“As Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah has said, Israel is weaker than the spider’s web. Today, we can clearly observe the correctness of his words,” the advisor stated.Musawi finally expressed hope that the Al-Aqsa Storm operation would be a prelude to the eventual victory over Israel, saying the operation proved that normalization of ties with the Zionist regime is tantamount to a bet on a losing horse.On October 7, the Palestinian fighters launched a hybrid surprise operation, dubbed Al-Aqsa Storm, outside Gaza after Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days and a record number of Palestinians were killed by Israel in recent months.The Zionist regime has responded by pounding the besieged Gaza Strip after formally declaring war against the Palestinian Hamas group.