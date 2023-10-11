Palestinian Resistance Movement Calls for General Mobilization on ‘Aqsa Storm Friday’

Islam Times - In support of Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa, and the steadfast resistance in Gaza, Hamas has declared "Aqsa Storm Friday," a general mobilization on Friday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hamas called on the young people in the occupied territories to rise up, come together in huge groups, and fight the #Israeli Occupation Forces "wherever they are.""To our people living in the 1948 occupation zones, today is your day to mobilize, congregate, and demonstrate solidarity at the holy Aqsa Mosque. Join forces with your West Bank and Gazan neighbor,” the group said.The head of Hamas’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said all Palestinians “must participate … in this battle”.“The destruction and brutality practiced by the (Israeli) regime against our people in Gaza reflects the resounding results caused by the strikes of Al-Qassam and the resistance factions,” he said in a statement.“The enemy will pay a heavy price for its crimes and terrorism.”This declaration comes on the fourth consecutive day of the resistance's operation in response to Israeli aggression in the occupied Palestinian territories.Multiple reports indicated that the Israeli military has targeted northwestern Gaza by deploying a powerful type of bomb known as bunker busters.The UN’s humanitarian office says four schools and eight healthcare facilities in Gaza have sustained damage since Saturday.It said it expects a “severe shortage” of drinking water in Gaza due to the cuts announced by Israeli authorities.Israeli air attacks on Gaza have struck residential buildings, including large tower blocks, as well as schools and UN buildings resulting in civilian casualties, the UN’s human rights chief has said, citing information gathered by his office.