The Monster’s True Face: ‘Israeli’ MK Calls for Using ‘Doomsday Weapons’ against Palestinians!

Islam Times - It is no surprise to see the true face of the ‘Israeli’ monster. But it is somehow bold to boast committing war crimes amid all of the already-happening barbarism by the occupiers against the original landowners.

‘Israel’ should use ‘Jericho’ missiles to “level” Gaza “without mercy,” Zionist member of the Knesset [‘Israeli’ parliament] Revital Gotliv said. Gotliv is a Likud MK, the party of Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.“Jericho Missile! Jericho Missile! Strategic alert. before considering the introduction of forces. Doomsday weapon! This is my opinion,” Gotliv posted on X [formerly Twitter] on Monday, according to a machine translation from Hebrew.Jericho is the name of an ‘Israeli’ intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM], whose most recent iteration is capable of striking almost anywhere in the world. The Zionist regime is widely understood to have anywhere from 100-200 nuclear warheads, which the ‘Tel Aviv’ government has neither confirmed nor denied.On Tuesday, Gotliv followed up her post about nuclear missiles with another, calling for “crushing and flattening Gaza.”Calling for an explosion that shakes the Middle East, the Zionist MK added: “It’s time to kiss doomsday. Shooting powerful missiles without limit. Not flattening a neighborhood.”“Otherwise, we did nothing,” she posted.“Not with slogans, with penetrating bombs. Without mercy!” Gotliv added.X tagged her post as potentially being in violation of rules against violent speech, but did not delete it as it was deemed to be in the public interest.In multiple other posts, Gotliv urged the Zionist government to “Shell Gaza mercilessly” and urged it to order “the crushing of Gaza.” She also praised US President Joe Biden for a “flame-throwing speech that showed Hamas that we are not alone in our intent to wipe it off the face of the earth.”Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group which controls much of Gaza, launched ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’ on Saturday, firing rockets and sending commandos deep into the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territory. The Zionist occupation forces responded by bombing Gaza and turning off all of its utilities.As of Tuesday afternoon, the ‘Israeli’ entity recorded at least 900 killed and 2,600 injured. Meanwhile, the Palestinian authorities in Gaza have counted at least 830 martyrs and another 4,250 wounded since the outbreak of hostilities.