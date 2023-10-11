0
Wednesday 11 October 2023 - 07:49

Iran Border Guards Hold Drills in Southern Waters

Story Code : 1087635
Iran Border Guards Hold Drills in Southern Waters
The drills dubbed Mohammad Rasullollah [PBUH] Regional Marine Exercises, started on Wednesday in a ceremony in the coastal port city of Bandar Abbas in the presence of Iran’s police force chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan.

The drills will cover a vast area in the Gulf waters and the Sea of Oman and will involve maritime border guard forces stationed in Bushehr, Hormozgan, Chabahar, and Qeshm bases.

The exercises will seek to boost the combat capabilities of Iranian border guard forces and improve security along Iran’s maritime borders in the region.
