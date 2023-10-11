0
Wednesday 11 October 2023 - 07:52

UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags

Story Code : 1087637
“It is not just explicit pro-Hamas symbols and chants that are cause for concern,” Braverman wrote in the letter. “I would encourage police to consider whether chants such as: ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ should be understood as an expression of a violent desire to see ‘Israel’ erased from the world, and whether its use in certain contexts may amount to a racially aggravated section 5 public order offense.”

“Context is crucial. Behaviors that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate,” Braverman claimed, urging “swift and appropriate enforcement action.”

Police should deal with any protests that could “exacerbate community tensions by way of offensive placards, chants, or behaviors that could be construed as incitement or harassment,” Braverman concluded.

Her letter comes after a large crowd of people rallied in London on Monday evening outside the Zionist embassy in Kensington, chanting “Free Palestine!” and “‘Israel’ is a terrorist ‘state’!” Three people were arrested at that protest.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed that anyone supporting Hamas would be “held to account.”

Police had been “given very clear guidance and advice from the government to do everything that they can to keep the community safe,” Sunak said during a visit to Staffordshire, and will “clamp down on any behavior that falls foul of the law.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has called on supporters of Palestine to stay home, saying that their demonstrations cause “distress” in what he described as “a difficult, delicate situation.”

The UK has declared full support for the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity’s barbaric war on Gaza.
