Wednesday 11 October 2023 - 07:53

‘Israeli’ War on Gaza, Threat for Complete Siege ’Genocidal’: Palestine’s Envoy

"Such blatant dehumanization and attempts to bomb a people into submission, to use starvation as a method of warfare, and to eradicate their national existence are nothing less than genocidal," Riyad Mansour wrote in a letter to the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"These acts constitute war crimes," he added.

Calling up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists, the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has declared a "long" war on Gaza in response to Operation al-Aqsa Flood. Gaza's resistance movements initiated the operation on Saturday in response to the occupying regime's decades-long campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

The Zionist war has so far left 900 Palestinians martyred, including 260 children and 230 women, and injured as many as 4,600 others.

The military campaign has seen the regime leveling entire districts and featured it using banned white phosphorous munitions against densely-populated neighborhoods.

Earlier, Zionist War Minister Yoav Gallant drew international condemnation by announcing a "total blockade" to stop food and fuel from reaching Gaza, home to 2.3 million people. Gallant also said ‘Israel’ was battling "beastly people."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said he was "deeply distressed" by ‘Israel's’ announcement of the complete siege. "The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities; now it will only deteriorate exponentially," Guterres warned.
