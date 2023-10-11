0
Wednesday 11 October 2023 - 07:55

US Conducting 'Multifaceted Aggression' against Venezuela: FM

Story Code : 1087639
"Venezuela continues to be under constant threat from foreign powers that seek to infringe (on our country)," Gil said in his speech at the committee's 139th session, Xinhua reported.

The US actions against the South American country have had a "negative" impact on the rights of its people, he said.

The United States and other countries have adopted more than 930 "restrictive or punitive" measures against Venezuela, Gil said.

He warned that these measures have drastically reduced the state's capacity to obtain the resources and services necessary to fully meet the needs of the Venezuelan people.
