Russia Condemns Israeli Strikes on Gaza

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Russia condemned the Zionist regime’s brutal attacks on Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, calling for an immediate end to the military clashes and for the establishment of ceasefire.

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian talked about the most important issues of mutual interest, especially the developments in Palestine.Lavrov condemned the actions of the Zionist regime, emphasizing the need to stop the conflicts as soon as possible and declare a ceasefire between the two sides.“In recent years, we have seen many successes in the region; including the normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the normalization of relations with Syria, as well as the resumption of relations between Syria and Turkey, all of which have been done without the intervention of the United States,” the top Russian diplomat said, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.Lavrov also warned that the Americans are trying to bring all the issues of the region under their control despite the fact that the countries within the region hold the initiative.He also pointed to the agreements between Russia and Iran and called for the accelerated implementation process of these agreements.For his part, Amirabdollahian denounced the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people in recent months, saying, “What is happening in the Palestinian lands is a response to Netanyahu's extremism and the injustice done to the Palestinian people.”Amirabdollahian pointed to the barbaric and inhumane actions of the Zionist regime in cutting off water and electricity and preventing the delivery of food and medicine to the Gazans.The top Iranian diplomat emphasized, “With these actions, the occupying regime seeks to massacre the resistant people of Gaza.”He also reviewed the latest status of agreements and documents signed between Tehran and Moscow.