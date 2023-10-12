0
Thursday 12 October 2023 - 02:59

Hezbollah to US: You’re Full Parter in the Aggression on Gaza, Resistance Factions Ready for Confrontation

We were not at all surprised by the political positions and field measures taken by the US administration, especially the recent statements of its President, who blatantly declared an unlimited support for the killing machine and the Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people. This is the true essence of the entire American policy in its continuous support for aggression and terrorism since the establishment of this usurping and occupying entity.

We consider that the US is a full partner in the Zionist aggression for it is fully responsible for the killing, criminality, siege, destruction of homes, and horrific massacres against defenseless civilians, among whom are the children, women and the elderly.

Therefore, we call on the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation, which knows the ugly face of the US and its aggression against the peoples of our nation in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, to condemn the US intervention and its international and regional partners.

Hezbollah further urges the Arab and Islamic nations to expose the US intervention at all political, popular, media and legal levels and in various regional and international forums and gatherings.

In parallel, it considers that the US need to send its aircraft carriers to the region- with the aim of raising the morale of the enemy and its frustrated soldiers- reveals the weakness of the Zionist military machine despite the crimes and massacres it commits, and thus its need for continuous external support to provide this temporary usurping entity with the means of life.

We affirm that this step will neither frighten the peoples of our nation nor the resistance factions, who are ready for confrontation until final victory and complete liberation is achieved.
