
Thursday 12 October 2023 - 03:01

‘Israel’ Moving to Full Offense: War Minister

Story Code : 1087784
‘Israel’ Moving to Full Offense: War Minister
“I have released all the restraints… we are moving to a full offense,” Gallant said in an address to troops along the Gaza border.

“You have seen the prices [being paid], and you will get to see the change. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza; it will change 180 degrees from what it thought,” he claimed.

“They will regret this moment, Gaza will never go back to what it was,” Gallant continued.

Gallant also made a reference to the potential of several months of fighting, claiming that “we will return here, to Be’eri, in a few months, and the situation will be different. We will resettle the ‘kibbutz’ until its last meter.”
