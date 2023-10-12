0
Thursday 12 October 2023 - 03:04

‘Israel’ Seeks to Raze Besieged Gaza Strip, Massacre Its Residents: Amir Abdollahian

Story Code : 1087786
‘Israel’ Seeks to Raze Besieged Gaza Strip, Massacre Its Residents: Amir Abdollahian
Speaking with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the phone on Tuesday night, Amir Abdollahian censured the Zionist regime’s barbaric decision to impose a “complete” siege on Gaza and prevent electricity, food, water and fuel from reaching the strip.

He said the occupying regime is seeking to massacre resilient Gazans through such measures.

“What is happening in Palestinian territories is a direct response to [‘Israeli’ prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s radicalism and extremism, and the injustice done to Palestinian people,” the Iranian foreign minister told Lavrov.

Lavrov, for his part, condemned the ‘Israeli’ air strikes on the Gaza Strip and underlined the need for cessation of hostilities as soon as possible and a ceasefire between the two sides

“In recent years, lots of big achievements have been made in the region like the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, normalization of ties with Syria, and resumption of diplomatic relations between Syria and Turkey, all of which took place without the involvement of the United States,” the Russian FM said.

He further emphasized that the Americans are trying to bring all the affairs in the region under their control while regional countries possess innovative initiatives at their disposal.

The Zionist regime launched deadly strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip on Saturday after the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement waged a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, against the occupying regime.

Hamas said that its operation came in response to the Zionist violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East al-Quds and growing settler violence.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 950 Palestinians have been martyred by ‘Israeli’ strikes so far.

More than 260,000 people have also been displaced in Gaza, with over 175,000 taking shelter in 88 UN schools.
Comment


Featured Stories
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
US Conducting
US Conducting 'Multifaceted Aggression' against Venezuela: FM
11 October 2023
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
11 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
10 October 2023
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
10 October 2023
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
10 October 2023
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
9 October 2023
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
9 October 2023
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
9 October 2023
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
8 October 2023
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
8 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
8 October 2023
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
8 October 2023