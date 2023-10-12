International Outcry over Journalists' Deaths in Israeli Onslaught on Gaza

Islam Times - Global press organizations have expressed grave concern as journalists are killed by the Israeli army's systematic leveling of residential neighborhoods throughout Gaza, calling for an immediate investigation into the fatalities.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) underlined the civilian status of journalists who play a crucial role in times of crisis, emphasizing that they "must not be targeted by warring parties."Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, stated on Tuesday, "Millions across the world are counting on reporters in the region to provide accurate information about the conflict. Journalists, like all civilians, must be respected and protected."CPJ, diligently documenting the toll on journalists in the conflict, reported at least seven killed, two missing, and two injured during the first three days of the hostilities.Simultaneously, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) condemned the attacks on journalists.IFJ demanded an "immediate investigation" into their deaths.The Palestinian press office, in a statement early Wednesday, revealed that eight journalists were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Among the casualties were Said al-Taweel, Mohammed Sobboh, Hisham Nawajhah, Ibrahim Lafi, Mohammad Jarghoun, Mohammad Al-Salhi, Esad Shemlah, and Selame Mime. Two more journalists, Nidal Al-Wahidi and Haitham Abdelwahid, remain missing.In the midst of this conflict, three journalists' homes have been obliterated, and approximately 40 media outlets have come under airstrike attacks.This escalation of tensions stems from Israeli forces' vigorous military campaign against the Gaza Strip, prompted by a military offensive initiated by Palestinian group Hamas within occupied territories.The conflict began with Hamas launching Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel, an unexpected, multi-pronged attack involving rocket barrages and infiltrations into occupied lands via land, sea, and air. Hamas cited this as retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds and the increasing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.Later, the Israeli regime's military launched Operation Swords of Iron against targets within Gaza. Israel's response includes cutting off water and electricity supplies to Gaza, exacerbating the already dire living conditions in an area that has been under siege since 2007.