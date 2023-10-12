0
Thursday 12 October 2023 - 03:27

Eurasian Integration Benefits All Countries, Including Kyrgyzstan: Putin

Story Code : 1087792
Eurasian Integration Benefits All Countries, Including Kyrgyzstan: Putin
"Eurasian integration brings incontestable benefits to all participating states, and, of course, to Kyrgyzstan," the Russian leader said.

Kyrgyzstan’s joining the Eurasian Economic Union eight years ago facilitated the growth of interregional trade and industrial interaction of the country with Russia, he said, TASS reported.

Kyrgyzstan’s GDP and its industrial production increased by 2.3 times and exports doubled over eight years, Putin stressed.

"The Eurasian Development Bank, which invests in major regional infrastructure projects such as the reconstruction of the Toktogul Dam and the Bishkek-Osh Highway, is actively attracting investment resources to the country.

"The Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development is funding the technological renovation of the Kambar-Ata-2 Hydroelectric Power Plant, the water utilization system in the Osh region," Putin added. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
US Conducting
US Conducting 'Multifaceted Aggression' against Venezuela: FM
11 October 2023
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
11 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
10 October 2023
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
10 October 2023
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
10 October 2023
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
9 October 2023
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
9 October 2023
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
9 October 2023
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
8 October 2023
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
8 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
8 October 2023
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
8 October 2023